Heated+exchange+of+words+leads+to+murder

A heated exchange of words between two persons has gone too far, leading to a murder.
According to police, one fatally knifed the other, a 46-year-old, at Kolamediriya, Jayapura in Millaniya.
The attacker, also injured in the incident, is receiving treatment at Horana Hospital under police guard.
