Private tutor, 2 others nabbed with drugs worth Rs. 3.8 m
Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 16:59
A private tutor is among three persons nabbed with 150 grams of heroin and six kgs of Kerala Cannabis at Dandugama in Seeduwa.
The haul is worth around Rs. 3.8 million.
Trending News
At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
26 September 2020
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
26 September 2020
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
26 September 2020
Showers in several provinces today
26 September 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349
26 September 2020
International News
Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
26 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
