Showers in several provinces tonight and tomorrow

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 17:22

The Meteorological Department states that showers are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces as well as in the Galle and Matara districts tonight (26) and tomorrow (27).

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces after 2.00 pm tomorrow.

Th department further warns that strong winds and lightning could occur during thundershowers.

