Six+arrested+with+40+kilograms+of+cannabis

The Kelaniya Divisional Crime Investigation Department has arrested six persons with over 40 kilograms of cannabis.



The arrest was made based on information obtained from a suspect who was arrested with cannabis during a raid carried out this afternoon (26).



The suspects are aged between 26 and 47 and are residents of Wattala and Kelaniya.



The Kelaniya Police have taken into custody a jeep and a three wheeler used to transport cannabis.



The six suspects arrested are due to be produced before court tomorrow (27).



The Kelaniya Divisional Crime Investigation Department is conducting further investigations into the incident.