"I am looking for a leader who can implement SWRD Bandaranaike's policies" - former President Chandrika

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has stated that she is currently looking for a leader who can implement the policies of the late Prime Minister SWRD Bandaranaike, the founder of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.



She said this while participating in the 61st Commemoration Ceremony of the late Prime Minister SWRD Bandaranaike held today (26) at Horagolla..



General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, Senior Deputy Chairman Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva and former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya were also present for the commemoration .