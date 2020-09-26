සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

"I am looking for a leader who can implement SWRD Bandaranaike's policies" - former President Chandrika

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 20:09

%22I+am+looking+for+a+leader+who+can+implement+SWRD+Bandaranaike%27s+policies%22+-+former+President+Chandrika+
Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has stated that she is currently looking for a leader who can implement the policies of the late Prime Minister SWRD Bandaranaike, the founder of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

She said this while participating in the 61st Commemoration Ceremony of the late Prime Minister SWRD Bandaranaike held today (26) at Horagolla..

General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, Senior Deputy Chairman Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva and former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya were also present for the commemoration .

Trending News

At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
26 September 2020
At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
26 September 2020
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
26 September 2020
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
Showers in several provinces today
26 September 2020
Showers in several provinces today
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349
26 September 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349

International News

Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
26 September 2020
Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.