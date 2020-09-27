,
HIRU CIA:Traditional fishermen at the mercy of groups using illegal fishing methods in Kalpititya (Video)
Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 23:26
It has been revealed to Hiru CIA that illegal fishing methods are being used in many areas in the Puttalam - Kalpitiya lagoon including Norochcholai.
Trending News
Points system for driving licenses
27 September 2020
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
26 September 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349
26 September 2020
Suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old schoolgirl arrested
26 September 2020
Saumya Liyanage to take legal action against his removal
26 September 2020
International News
Single-day spike of 88,600 Covid-19 cases in India
27 September 2020
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
27 September 2020
Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
26 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
