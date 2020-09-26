සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Minister Bandula talks about coconut prices (Video)

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 22:09

The Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena states that the Opposition and others have ridiculed the gazette notification that was issued to set prices based on the size of coconuts.

A special gazette notification was issued yesterday setting a maximum retail price of a coconut between 60 and 70 rupees.

According to it, the price of a coconut varies according to the size of the nut.

The maximum retail price for coconuts less than 12 inches in circumference is 60 rupees, the maximum retail price for coconuts between 12 and 13 inches is 65 rupees and a maximum retail price of 70 rupees has been fixed for coconuts over 13 inches in circumference.

We inquired about this matter from the public and coconut traders.


