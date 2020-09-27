Showers+today+in+several+provinces

A few showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (27), says the Department of Meteorology.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Eastern and Uva Provinces in the afternoon.
The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
