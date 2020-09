Police arrested nine partygoers while in the act of using drugs in a raid at Deepagodawatte in Thelikada yesterday afternoon (26).

The haul includes 40 stamp drugs worth around Rs. 160,000, 20 drug tablets valued around Rs. 150,000 and other drugs worth around Rs. 200,000.



The suspects, aged between 25 and 30 years, are from Kandy and Colombo.