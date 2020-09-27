Angoda Lokka’s mother, sister quizzed

Police yesterday (26) recorded statements from the mother and a sister of organized criminal Lasantha Chaminda Perera alias Angoda Lokka, who is believed to have died in India.
The western province – south crime division is gathering further information on his wealth earned from drug trafficking.
Police have, for a second time, sent DNA samples taken from Angoda Lokka’s relatives, in order to verify his death.
