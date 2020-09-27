Don’t ridicule gazette on coconut prices - CAA

The Consumer Affairs Authority urges against ridiculing a gazette issued declaring maximum retail prices for coconuts.



CAA chairman Shantha Dissanayake says traders have a responsibility to divide coconuts according to their circumference sizes.



According to the gazette notification, a coconut with a circumference of over 13 inches will be sold at Rs. 70.00.



A coconut with a circumference of between 12 and 13 inches will be sold at Rs. 65.00 and a coconut with a circumference of less than 12 inches at Rs. 60.00.