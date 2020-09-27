Points+system+for+driving+licenses

State minister Dilum Amunugama says a points system will be introduced when issuing driving licenses.
Traffic offences committed will result in the reduction of the points, with the license getting annulled at zero points.
In such an eventuality, the opportunity of applying for a new driving license is lost as well.
