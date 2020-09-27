සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Top Bollywood actresses questioned over Sushant Singh's death

Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 8:57

Top+Bollywood+actresses+questioned+over+Sushant+Singh%27s+death
Three popular Bollywood actresses were questioned yesterday (26) in a drug probe that has sent shockwaves through India's film industry.

Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau have been investigating alleged drug use in Bollywood for the last month in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor who was found dead at his residence in June.

The investigation aims at finding whether there is a nexus between the film industry and the drug trade.

Actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were seen on television walking into the NCB offices in Mumbai for questioning.

Their mobile phones were seized by the Bureau.

Mumbai police initially reported Sushant Singh's death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the federal police agency is now investigating whether there was foul play.

