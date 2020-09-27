Sri+Lanka+is+second+best+in+Covid-19+control

Sri Lanka has come second in a list of countries succeeding in Covid-19 control.
China has topped the list of 108 countries in preventive measures, economic revival and international partnership, prepared by a Chinese financial intelligence institute.
South Korea, Myanmar, Australia, Thailand and New Zealand are placed second to the seventh.
Nine out of the top 10 countries in the list are from the Asia-Pacific region.
