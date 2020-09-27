Trump+nominates+Amy+Coney+Barrett+for+Supreme+Court

US President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett, a favourite of social conservatives, to be the new Supreme Court justice.
Speaking by her side at the White House Rose Garden, Trump described her as a "woman of unparalleled achievement".
If confirmed by senators, Judge Barrett will replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died recently, aged 87.
The nomination will spark a bitter confirmation fight in the Senate as November's presidential election looms.
