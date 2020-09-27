484 drug, other offenders netted in 24 hours

Drug and other offenders, numbering 484, were taken into custody during raids in the western province in the past 24 hours, police say.
Nearly 330 grams of heroin were found from the possession of 169 of them.
According to the DIG’s office in the province, over 47 kgs of cannabis from 133 persons and 10,721 illegal cigarettes were also taken into custody.
