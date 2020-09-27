Multiple+ICC+staff+members+test+Covid-19+positive

Multiple staff members of the International Cricket Council have been tested positive for the Covid-19, the ICC said.
The Covid-19 positive members of the ICC headquarters based in Dubai are in mandatory isolation at the moment as per the health protocols of the UAE.
However, this will not affect the ongoing Indian Premier League, which is being played at the three venues in the UAE.
