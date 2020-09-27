17+crew+of+oil+tanker+at+Trinco+Port+have+Covid-19

Seventeen members of the Indian crew of an oil tanker that arrived in the Trincomalee Port have tested positive for Covid-19.
Several persons who have had close contacts with the ship’s crew are now under quarantine.
With 4,000 metric tons of fuel for Lanka IOC Company, it arrived in the Colombo Port on 25 September and reached the Trincomalee Port thereafter.
