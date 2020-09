Police in Gampola have seized more than 20,000 kgs of refuse tea stored illegally at Welamboda.



A suspect has been arrested for keeping the refuse tea in excess of a license to hold only 3,000 kgs.



The sealed warehouse is to be inspected by the Tea Board.



Around 15,000 kgs of refuse tea were seized during a previous raid a few days earlier at Welamboda.



The refuse tea is sold in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Jaffna, police say.