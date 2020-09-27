Young woman, her father killed in road mishap (video)





A young woman died on the spot and her father later succumbed to injuries after the three-wheeler she drove was involved in a road accident at Srawastipura on Anuradhapura-Kurunegala main road early this morning (27), police say.



A car driven by a doctor crashed into the three-wheeler around 1.20 am, also injuring another woman and girl in the three-wheeler.



The doctor and his wife in the front seat too, sustained minor injuries while their two children in the backseat escaped unhurt.



With the other injured, he is receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital under police arrest.