Scout movement important to save youths from drugs – defence secretary

Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 13:12

The scout movement plays an important role to prevent youths from addiction to drugs and to rehabilitate the addicted youths, says defence secretary Kamal Gunaratne.

He was speaking at a function of the Sri Lanka Scout Association in Colombo yesterday (26).

The defence secretary said the scout movement would cultivate personality among youths and act as a golden shield for them against crime.

Meanwhile, drug and other offenders, numbering 484, were taken into custody during raids in the western province in the past 24 hours, police say.

Nearly 330 grams of heroin were found from the possession of 169 of them.

According to the DIG’s office in the province, over 47 kgs of cannabis from 133 persons and 10,721 illegal cigarettes were also taken into custody.

