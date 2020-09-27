Mangala, Vijayakala at PCoI (video)





Former state minister Vijayakala Maheswaran was present yesterday (26) at the presidential commission on political victimizations in relation to a complaint against her.



The complainant, police constable Gnanalingam Mayuran, was brought to the commission by prison guards.



He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Mallakam magistrate in 2016 over the death of a suspect in a robbery five years earlier.



Mayuran claims Maheswaran has influenced the magistrate in his ruling and told the commission that he has already submitted evidence to support his claim.



The commission informed Maheswaran that she would be given a date to respond to the accusation.



Ex-minister Mangala Samaraweera too, was at the commission yesterday in connection with a complaint against him by Army colonel

Shammi Kumararatne over the enforced disappearance of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda.