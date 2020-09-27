සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Angoda Lokka’s accomplices arrested with drugs

Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 13:33

Two accomplices of ‘Angoda Lokka’ have been arrested along with five grams of heroin and three grams of Ice at Habarakada and Meegoda, police say.

