New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern on course for election victory

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party could rule the country after the upcoming election, based on the findings of a poll by Newshub-Reid Research.



A Newshub-Reid Research Poll released today (27) showed support for Ardern's Labour Party at to 50.1%, though this is down from the record 60.9% recorded earlier this year when New Zealand was widely lauded as a world leader in battling Covid-19.



The survey showed Labour’s coalition partner, New Zealand First, with just 1.9%, below the minimum required to return to parliament.



The research was conducted September 16 to 23 and had a margin of error of 3.1%, according to Newshub Reid.



Ardern, 40, remains the preferred Prime Minister for 53.2 per cent of those surveyed (down 8.8 percentage points).



Collins' popularity has risen by 3.1 percentage points to 17.7 per cent in the preferred PM stakes.