Judge+set+to+rule+on+Trump+TikTok+download+ban

A judge was set to rule today (27) on whether to allow a US administration ban on downloads of popular video-sharing app TikTok, which is seeking an injunction to prevent what it said could be a devastating blow.



District Judge Carl Nichols has promised to consider on an expedited basis the TikTok request to block the president's order before it takes effect at 11.59 pm tonight.



The judge in the US capital was reviewing Trump administration claims that Chinese-owned TikTok posed a national security threat, along with the company's denials and its claims that even a temporary ban could do irreparable harm.



US Justice Department and TikTok lawyers agreed to file briefs "under seal", unavailable for public viewing, to avoid disclosing national security and confidential business information.



TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, said in its initial petition that even a temporary ban would "inflict devastating and irreparable harm" on the service.