14 year old girls dies after falling into a toilet pit

Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 17:21

A 14 year old girl has died after falling into a toilet pit in the Udayamawatha area in Ganetenna, Mawanella.

At around 9.00 am today (27), while the girl was sweeping the yard, the concrete cover of a closed toilet pit collapsed and she fell into it, her mother cried.

With the help of the residents of the area, the girl was rescued from the pit and taken to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead on admission.

Mawanella Police are conducting further investigations.

