Suspect arrested with 5320 kilos of refuse tea

Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 18:08

The driver of a lorry transporting 5320 kilos of refuse tea has been arrested by the officers of the Rathgama Special Task Force.

The lorry was taken into custody today (27) in the Wattahena area in the Elpitiya Police Division and it was revealed that it was transporting the refuse tea to the Randombe area in Ambalangoda.

The lorry and the driver have been handed over to the Elpitiya Police for further investigations.

