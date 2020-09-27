Two+suspects++arrested+for+illegally+transporting+turmeric

Two suspects who were transporting turmeric illegally were arrested by the Army today (27) near the Thalladi Bridge in Mannar.



Troops of the 54 Division found 30 kilos of turmeric and 60 kilos of turmeric powder hidden in a lorry.



It was revealed that the consignment transported from India to Mannar by sea and was to be transported to Kandy.



It is reported that the arrested suspects are residents of the Hataraliyadda area in Kandy.



The Army has handed over the suspects to the Mannar Police for further investigations.