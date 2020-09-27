17+crew+members+of+an+IOC+oil+ship+confirmed+for+coronavirus+

Seventeen Indian crew members aboard an IOC ship from India carrying fuel to the Trincomalee harbor have been diagnosed with the corona virus. Five of their associates were quarantined.



Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the persons who had close associations with the crew of the ship were quarantined.



This ship carrying 4,000 metric tons of fuel from India arrived at the Port of Colombo first and then at the Port of Trincomalee on the 25th.



A member of its staff was taken ill and a PCR test was taken due to the sudden illness. On examination he was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.



Thereafter, the entire crew of the ship was subjected to PCR. After testing, 17 of them were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.