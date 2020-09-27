සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

17 crew members of an IOC oil ship confirmed for coronavirus

Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 19:55

17+crew+members+of+an+IOC+oil+ship+confirmed+for+coronavirus+
Seventeen Indian crew members aboard an IOC ship from India carrying fuel to the Trincomalee harbor have been diagnosed with the corona virus. Five of their associates were quarantined.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the persons who had close associations with the crew of the ship were quarantined.

This ship carrying 4,000 metric tons of fuel from India arrived at the Port of Colombo first and then at the Port of Trincomalee on the 25th.

A member of its staff was taken ill and a PCR test was taken due to the sudden illness. On examination he was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.

Thereafter, the entire crew of the ship was subjected to PCR. After testing, 17 of them were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.

Trending News

Gold price declines in world market
27 September 2020
Gold price declines in world market
Points system for driving licenses
27 September 2020
Points system for driving licenses
17 crew of oil tanker at Trinco Port have Covid-19
27 September 2020
17 crew of oil tanker at Trinco Port have Covid-19
14 year old girls dies after falling into a toilet pit
27 September 2020
14 year old girls dies after falling into a toilet pit
Showers to continue in four provinces
27 September 2020
Showers to continue in four provinces

International News

Judge set to rule on Trump TikTok download ban
27 September 2020
Judge set to rule on Trump TikTok download ban
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern on course for election victory
27 September 2020
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern on course for election victory
Stranded whales released back into sea
27 September 2020
Stranded whales released back into sea
Single-day spike of 88,600 Covid-19 cases in India
27 September 2020
Single-day spike of 88,600 Covid-19 cases in India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.