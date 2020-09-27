සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Consumer Affairs Authority warns traders

Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 19:48

The Consumer Affairs Authority states that if coconuts are not sold at the prescribed price according to the circumference of a coconut, raids will be carried out in the future and legal action will be taken against those traders.

Yesterday and today, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) deployed officials in all districts of the country to educate traders as well as the consumer community in this regard.

The Consumer Affairs Authority has issued a special gazette notification setting the maximum retail price according to the circumference of the coconut with effect from the 25th of this month.

The maximum price of a coconut that is 13 inches in circumference is 70 rupees, the maximum price of a coconut that is 12 to 13 inches in circumference is 65 rupees and the maximum price of a coconut that is less than 12 inches in circumference is 60 rupees.

Meanwhile, officials of the Consumer Affairs Authority visited the Dematagoda and Narahenpita markets today (27).

The officials took steps to warn the traders who were selling coconuts in excess of the prescribed price.

