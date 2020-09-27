Wildlife+protection+for+Millaniya+until+the+wild+fox+problem+is+solved

Minister CB Rathnayake has taken steps to deploy wildlife officers as a solution to the problem of wild fox attacks faced by the people in several areas in the Kalutara District recently.



As the first step, two wildlife officers will be attached to the Muwapattiya village in the Millaniya Divisional Secretariat.



When the Chairman of the Kalutara District Development Committee MP Sanjeewa Edirimanne visited the area today (27) he informed the public about the issue and he contacted the Minister in charge of the subject CB Ratnayake over the phone.



Minister CB Rathnayake stated that action will be taken to deploy wildlife officers for security in the Millaniya area.