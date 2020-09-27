National Unity Alliance to issue Sajith a letter of demand (video)

The Executive Committee of the National Unity Alliance which met today (27) has decided to take send a letter of demand to the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.
This was allegedly due to SJB breaking promises made to the National Unity Alliance at the last election.
The Executive Committee meeting of the National Unity Alliance was held at the party office in Nawala this morning.
