England has agreed to accept the 263 waste containers - Customs

Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 20:48

21 out of the 263 containers of garbage brought to Sri Lanka from England, which caused a great deal of controversy in the country, were returned yesterday.

Sri Lanka Customs said that England had agreed to accept all the relevant containers.

In 2017 there were 263 containers with clinical waste were brought to Sri Lanka in violation of the International Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal, as well as UN conventions and EU rules.

The containers mainly contained clinical waste from hospitals.

Sri Lanka Customs said that out of these 263 containers, 242 are embroiled in court proceedings.

Accordingly, 21 containers without any legal issues were re-shipped to England from the Port of Colombo yesterday under the supervision of Customs.

