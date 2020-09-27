Worldwide+death+toll+due+to+Coronavirus+exceed+one+million+

The number of Covid 19 deaths worldwide has exceeded one million.



Accordingly, the number of Covid 19 deaths reported so far is 1,000,202.



The United States has the highest number of reported deaths in the world due to coronavirus with 209,236.



Brazil is in second worst affected with 141,441 deaths while India ranks third with 94,971 deaths reported.



India has more than 6 million cases of coronavirus infected patients reported.



Currently, there are 33,177,416 cases of Covid 19 reported all across the world.