Showers+expected+in+several+provinces+

The Meteorological Department states that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers are expected at several places in Eastern, Uva and North-central Provinces after 02.00 p.m.



General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.