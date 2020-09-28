6,6,6,6,0,6, in the 18th over seal the highest run chase in IPL - Rajasthan beat Punjab in dramatic fashion (Highlights -Video)

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League yesterday (27) witnessed a stunning run chase with some sensational six-hitting from both teams contributing to the highest successful chase in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).The result was RR finishing 226/6 with three balls to spare – the highest chase in IPL bettering RR's own record of 215 against Deccan Chargers in 2008.Kings XI Punjab for the second time in the three matches managed to lose a match that was well under their control.Sheldon Cottrell was hammered for sixes on the first four balls and then on the final ball of the 18th over by Tewatia as a 30-run over turned the game on its head.Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Punjab scored 223 runs for the loss of only 02 wickets in their 20 overs.Mayank Agrawal, who played a superb innings, scored 106 off 50 balls with 07 sixes and 10 fours while Skipper Lokesh Rahul scored 69 off 54 balls. Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell were unbeaten on 25 and 13 respectively.Rajasthan Royals had a stiff target of 224 runs in 120 balls to win the match and to make matters worse they failed to get off to a good start with Josh Butler dismissed for four.Sanju Samson, who teamed up with skipper Steve Smith after his dismissal, built a successful partnership for the second wicket.Samson, who arrived after the early departure of Jos Buttler, got stuck in straightaway, swatting the first legal delivery he faced - a short-of-length ball from Cottrell - over long-on for sixRajasthan skipper Smith, who had scored a half-century holed out with the scoreboard on 100.Sanju Samson, who played a valuable innings to keep Rajasthan in the run chase, was out for 85 scored off 42 balls which included 07 sixes and 04 fours.Rajasthan had to still score 63 runs in 24 balls for the victory.Rahul Tewatia was promoted ahead of Robin Uthappa to No. 4 in the batting line-up after captain Steve Smith was dismissed for a breezy 50 off just 27 balls. The left-hander who was in the team more for his leg spin more than his batting skill was struggling to get off the ground scoring 17 off 23 balls at the end of the 17th over when the asking rate was well over 15 and was widely criticized for his inability to get going which was costing RR and playing into the hands of KXIP.However, he switched gears dramatically once Sanju Samson was out to smash five sixes in the 18th over to turn the match completely around.Rahul Tewatia ended by scoring a valuable and a match changing 53 off 31 balls with 07 sixes.Nicholas Pooran, who pulled off a spectacular save on the boundary by stopping a ball that was certain to land beyond the rope into the field of play while himself being airborne created waves on social media with commentators and experts singing praises to the Caribbean's effort, but it was of little consolation in the end as sixes one after the other landed on the empty stands of Sharjah or in the streets beyondSanju Samson who scored 85 off 42 balls was adjudged man of the match. .With this victory, Rajasthan Royals finished second in the points table.Mayank Agarwal 106 (50), KL Rahul 69 (54)Ankit Rajpoot, 1/39(4), Tom Curran 1/44(4)Sanju Samson 85 (42), Rahul Tewatia 53 (31)Mohammed Shami 3/53(4), Murugan Ashwin1/16(1.3)The highlights of the match are given below.