Fines imposed from today for lane law violators - legal action will be implemented

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 9:34

SSP Indika Hapugoda in charge of the Traffic Division stated that legal action will be taken against those who violate the lane rules from today.

He also said that a survey on traffic lights would be conducted today to reduce traffic congestion on the roads where the lane law is enforced.

The lane law, which was reimposed on the 14th, is operational from 6.00 am to 9.00 am and from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm, focusing on four main routes in Colombo and its suburbs.

During the first two weeks, drivers were made aware of the rules without imposing any fines .

