Muslim Congress to file a petition against the 20th Amendment - 18 petitions filed so far

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 9:38

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress is scheduled to file a petition in the Supreme Court today against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Its leader, MP Rauf Hakeem, said the amendment had several shortcomings.

A total of 18 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

A five-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya was appointed on the 25th to consider the petitions.

Meanwhile the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa stated that the concentration of power through the 20th amendment to one position in the constitution is a serious situation.

He was speaking to the media when he visited a temple in Polonnaruwa yesterday.

