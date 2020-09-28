Sri Lanka Inventors Commission has not done justice to innovators - Innovation Promotion Movement

The Innovation Promotion Movement alleges that the Sri Lanka Inventors Commission, established in 1991, has not done justice to innovation and new products.
Speaking at a media briefing in Colombo, it's convener Prabodith Dharmajeewa said that although prototypes related to innovation and new products have been created, there is no proper plan to bring them to market.
