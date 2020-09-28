සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Interim injunction against the ban on TikTok

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 11:32

A federal court in the United States has ordered a temporary injunction against Donald Trump's recent decision to ban the use of TikTok in the United States.

The Washington District Court yesterday announced its ruling on a petition filed by its owner, Chinese ByteDance Company, against the Trump administration's ban on TikTok.

A federal judge partially granted TikTok's request for a temporary injunction against the banning of the app in the United States. The ruling blocks a US government ban on downloads of the app just hours before the policy was to take effect.

President Trump's order banning downloads of the popular TikTok software application, which is considered a threat to America's national security, was due to take effect after midnight US time yesterday.

