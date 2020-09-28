Raids+to+continue+regarding+errant+coconut+trades+

The Consumer Affairs Authority states that if coconuts are not sold at the prescribed price according to the circumference of a coconut, raids will be carried out in the future and legal action will be taken against those traders.



Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) deployed officials in all districts of the country to educate traders as well as the consumer community in this regard.



The Consumer Affairs Authority has issued a special gazette notification setting the maximum retail price according to the circumference of the coconut with effect from the 25th of this month.



The maximum price of a coconut that is 13 inches in circumference is 70 rupees, the maximum price of a coconut that is 12 to 13 inches in circumference is 65 rupees and the maximum price of a coconut that is less than 12 inches in circumference is 60 rupees.



However, there were complaints that coconuts were being sold in the market higher than the maximum price set by the Consumer Affairs Authority.



