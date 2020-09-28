19+Sri+Lankans+quarantined+after+17+sailors+were+diagnosed+with+Covid+infection

Ports Chairman, Retired General Daya Ratnayake said that 19 sailors aboard the ship carrying fuel to Trincomalee were diagnosed with coronavirus infection and accordingly 19 others, including three employees of the Colombo Port, were directed to self-quarantine measures.



The ship first arrived at the Port of Colombo and then proceeded to Trincomalee.



It is reported that the ship is currently anchored outside the Trincomalee harbor.



Meanwhile, the National Operation center for prevention of COVID-19 outbreak stated that only two more people are being treated at the hospital for coronavirus infections reported from the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center.