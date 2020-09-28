සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two road traffic accidents - Two killed

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 9:53

A woman was killed in a three wheeler accident at the Marawila - Galbemma junction on the Colombo - Puttalam main road.

The police stated that the accident had taken place yesterday when a woman traveling in a three wheeler had fallen into the road due to the careless driving of the three wheeler driver.

A 37 year old woman who was injured in an accident has died after being admitted to the Marawila Hospital.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a lorry at the Bibilegama - by road junction on the Ratnapura - Embilipitiya main road.

The deceased has been identified as a 35 year old resident of Thimbolketiya.

