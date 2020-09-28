,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
සිංහල
தமிழ்
(current)
Hiru Gossip
Malik Samarawickrama & Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrive at Presidential Commission
Monday, 28 September 2020 - 10:16
Former Minister Malik Samarawickrama & MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived at the Presidential Commission probing Political victimization to give evidence.
Trending News
Award winning actress "Miss Sherlock" found dead - possible suicide
28 September 2020
Tennyson Cooray bids farewell to life - passed away after a brief illness (Video)
28 September 2020
14 year old girls dies after falling into a toilet pit
27 September 2020
Fines imposed from today for lane law violators - legal action will be implemented
28 September 2020
Showers to continue in four provinces
27 September 2020
International News
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
28 September 2020
Interim injunction against the ban on TikTok
28 September 2020
Judge set to rule on Trump TikTok download ban
27 September 2020
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern on course for election victory
27 September 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Editors
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.