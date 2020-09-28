Award winning actress

Award-winning Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi has been found dead at her Tokyo home at the age of 40.



It is believed that Yuko Takeuchi has committed suicide at her home in Tokyo.



Yuko, 40, is a popular Japanese film and television series actress who also starred in the female Sherlock Holmes series that aired in several countries, including the United States titles "Miss Sherlock".



Yuko Takeuchi was known for her role in 1998 Japanese horror film Ringu, which was adapted by Hollywood in 2002 as The Ring



Between 2004 and 2007, she won the Best Actress a leading role at the Japanese Academy Awards for three consecutive years.



Popular actor Taiki Nakebayashi, the husband of Yuko Takayuchi, has said that the body of Yuko, was found in a room in his house.



Japan has one of the highest suicide rates in the world.



Although suicide has not been confirmed in Ms Takeuchi's case, it has been the cause of death for a number of Japanese stars recently, including the actress Sei Ashina earlier this month, actor Haruma Miura in July and wrestling star Hana Kimura in May according to foreign media reports.