Former+Director+of+CID+Shani+to+the+Commission+on+Political+Revenge

Former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera who is in remand custody has also appeared before the Presidential Commission to Investigate Political Revenge.



According to our correspondent he had arrived at around 10.15 am while former UNP MP Malik Samarawickrema and Jathika Janabalawegaya leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake also appeared before the Presidential Commission on political victimization.