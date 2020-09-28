සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

23 year old mother fights assailants during abduction, grabs the driver's neck - police rescue after three wheel topples

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 11:43

Two suspects that was forcibly abducting a 23 year old mother of two in a three wheel in Galle had been arrested.

The two suspects were arrested along with the three-wheeler after the police recovered the three-wheeler when it fell into the Havelock Road canal when the woman in Galle last night (28), Galle Police said.

The arrested suspects were a 26 year old three wheeler driver from Poddala and a 30 year old friend from Poddala.

Police investigations have revealed that the woman's husband had gone to a betting center on Havelock Road in Galle and she had been waiting there until he arrived.

At around 11.00pm a three wheeler has been stopped and she had been dragged by her hand and forcibly taken into the three wheeler.

When the three-wheeler was going along Havelock Road, she had wrestled with her assailants and at one point grabbed the driver's neck, resulting in the driver losing control and toppling into the canal.

After hearing about the incident, her husband had also run behind the three wheeler and the police had come and picked up the three wheeler, rescued the woman and arrested the two suspects.

The suspects were arrested by Galle Police.

The two suspects are to be produced before the Galle Magistrate's Court today.

