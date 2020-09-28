Tennyson Cooray bids farewell to life - passed away after a brief illness (Video)

Popular Cinema and stage Actor Tennyson Cooray (68) has passed away at the National Hospital in Colombo.



He was hospitalized last week due to a sudden illness.



Bandu Samarasinghe, a close friend in his film career, confirmed the news. Veteran actor Tennyson Cooray was 68 years old at the time of his death.



Tennyson Cooray was born in Moratuwa on 30 April 1952.



He was one of Sri Lanka's best-known comedians, known for his roles in films and theatre.



One of the most celebrated comedians in Sri Lankan cinema, Tennyson Cooray was an actor, comedian, screenwriter, lyricist and filmmaker. He appeared in over 80 movies as an actor, besides writing and directing several. Some of his best known acting credits include Peralikarayo (1986), Re Daniel Dawal Migel (1998), Re Daniel Dawal Migel 2 (2000), Re Daniel Dawal Migel 3(2004) and Wada Bari Tarzan (2007).



He was also a presenter and a popular stage drama actor.



Funeral arrangements are to be notified.



