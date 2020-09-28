Two+killed+in+wild+elephant+attacks+in+Galgamuwa

A group of villagers in the Wellawaya area are requesting the government to provide them with wildlife officers.



This is due to the lack of a proper solution to the problem of wild elephants that they face constantly.



The people of the Dikgalyaya area are facing the threat of wild elephants and the villagers allege that the wild elephants have invaded the village last night and damaged their property as well as their crops.



Meanwhile, two persons were killed in a wild elephant attack in the Galgamuwa - Devagiriya area yesterday afternoon.