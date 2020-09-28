Two massage parlors raided, 9 females arrested - prosecuted under the Quarantine & Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Video)

Police have raided two massage parlors in the Ambalantota area that were operating illegally without a license.



Our correspondent said that two male suspects and nine female suspects were arrested during the raid.



The Ambalantota Police said that the raid was carried out yesterday (27) afternoon and that condoms and birth control pills were also found inside the centers.



The police further stated that the arrested suspects will be prosecuted under the Quarantine & Prevention of Diseases Ordinance for not taking proper measures to prevent social diseases.



The nine female suspects are aged between 18 and 30 and are residents of Polonnaruwa, Colombo, Matugama, Wellawaya, Balangoda and Weeraketiya.



The suspects were produced before the Hambantota Acting Magistrate yesterday (27) and remanded till the 30th of this month.







